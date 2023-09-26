O’Reilly Introduces Next Generation of Brake Pads with BrakeBest Select Pro

O’Reilly Automotive introduced BrakeBest Select Pro – its next generation of brake pad design. Designed for newer model domestic vehicles, the company said these pads are engineered with input from professional technicians to offer a quiet stop, easy break-in and complete corrosion resistance.

O’Reilly Automotive said the signature blue break-in coating not only reduces break-in time, it also prevents future pulsation or vibration. The pads contain five layers of noise-canceling shims and the rotors are machined and balanced to a higher tolerance than others and will perform longer due to the corrosion-resistant coating that covers the entire surface, the company said.