Michael Rose, director of operations for Bartec USA, introduces the Tech1000 TPMS tool at SEMA. The Tech1000 brings tablet technology into a handheld TPMS device. This tool is easy to learn and operate, and it provides an instant connection to Bartec’s technical support team via WiFi.

