ATEQ TPMS Tools released a video this week on how to use its Quickset TPMS Reset Tool and another video on how to install ATQuickset software.

ATEQ says its Quickset TPMS REset Tool can swap tires, such as summer and winter tires, on Asian vehicles without the need for a scan tool. The Quickset can store up to four vehicles in its database, making it a perfect tool for do-it-yourselfers or shops who only service tires a few times per year. This tool is sold and serviced in the Americas region only, ATEQ said.

For more information about this tool, click here.