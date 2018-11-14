News/ATEQ TPMS Tools
November 14, 2018

ATEQ TPMS Tools Releases Instructional Video on Quickset TPMS Reset Tool

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

ATEQ TPMS Tools Releases Instructional Video on Quickset TPMS Reset Tool

Wegmann Automotive Raises $1,000 for No-Shave November Cancer Awareness

Midas Franchisee Recognized by International Franchise Association

Bridgestone Launches New Bandag Retread for Refuse Applications

Michelin Recalls Certain CrossClimate SUV Tires Sold in Canada

Apollo Tyres' Chairman Decorated with 'Order of the Rising Sun'

Natural Rubber Stakeholders Launch Global Platform for Sustainable Natural Rubber

Thousands From The Alliance Take To The Streets To Attend AAPEX Show

Goodyear Introduces 'Roll,' A New Tire Shopping and Installation Experience

Toyo Tire USA to Adjust Prices Effective Jan. 1

ATEQ TPMS Tools released a video this week on how to use its Quickset TPMS Reset Tool and another video on how to install ATQuickset software.

ATEQ says its Quickset TPMS REset Tool can swap tires, such as summer and winter tires, on Asian vehicles without the need for a scan tool. The Quickset can store up to four vehicles in its database, making it a perfect tool for do-it-yourselfers or shops who only service tires a few times per year. This tool is sold and serviced in the Americas region only, ATEQ said.

For more information about this tool, click here.

Show Full Article