ATEQ Appoints Brian Phipps to Validation & Support Technician

ATEQ TPMS Tools has appointed Brian Phipps into a new role as a Validation and Support Technician.

Phipps will be responsible for technical support, vehicle testing and TPMS validations. He will work closely with the TPMS technical support and database team.

“I am honored to help lead ATEQ’s efforts in continuing to provide the best TPMS services and coverage to our customers and partners,” commented Phipps.

Phipps began working at ATEQ in September 2016 at the Livonia, Michigan location as a Quality Control Specialist. He quickly impressed ATEQ management with his superb customer service skills and ability to quickly learn about TPMS tool technology and the tire industry.

“Brian has been part of our success, and we are thrilled to promote him to this important position as we continue to make our tools the best in the industry,” said Desart Dinkollari, ATEQ TPMS Service Manager. “We look forward to watching Brian excel in his new role.”