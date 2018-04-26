News/ATEQ
April 26, 2018

ATEQ Appoints Brian Phipps to Validation & Support Technician

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Alliance Launches New Radial OTR Tire Line

Bridgestone Donates Nearly 6,000 Acres of Forest to Tennessee

ATEQ Appoints Brian Phipps to Validation & Support Technician

Triangle Tire Hires New VP of Finance and Operations

Marangoni Celebrates Anniversary of Italian HQ

Goodyear, Bridgestone Join Forces to Form National Tire Distributor TireHub

Camso Introduces Seven New Construction Tires

Hunter Engineering Introduces Revolution WalkAway Tire Changer

Pirelli Develops Custom Tires for the Most Expensive Car in the World

California TDA Provides Members With Tiremetrix

ATEQ TPMS Tools has appointed Brian Phipps into a new role as a Validation and Support Technician.

Phipps will be responsible for technical support, vehicle testing and TPMS validations. He will work closely with the TPMS technical support and database team.

“I am honored to help lead ATEQ’s efforts in continuing to provide the best TPMS services and coverage to our customers and partners,” commented Phipps.

Phipps began working at ATEQ in September 2016 at the Livonia, Michigan location as a Quality Control Specialist. He quickly impressed ATEQ management with his superb customer service skills and ability to quickly learn about TPMS tool technology and the tire industry.

“Brian has been part of our success, and we are thrilled to promote him to this important position as we continue to make our tools the best in the industry,” said Desart Dinkollari, ATEQ TPMS Service Manager. “We look forward to watching Brian excel in his new role.”