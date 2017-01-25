ASA Releases Results of ‘How’s Your Business’ Survey

The Automotive Service Association’s (ASA) “How’s Your Business?” survey for 2016 is now available.

The survey is designed to provide a snapshot of the automotive service and collision repair industry. ASA captured information about sales, profits and other key elements of daily business operations. All ASA-member shop owners in good standing were given the opportunity to complete the survey about their business operations in the first six months of 2016, the association said.

“Keeping up with the changes in the automotive service and collision repair industries is a full-time job these days,” said Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president. “The latest survey results only confirm that we are in a dynamic, technology-driven cycle that is changing the way business models are evolving, while reinforcing the need for qualified talent to continue building on the success our member shops report.”

The report is broken down into two groups, the Mechanical sector and Collision sector.

The last “How’s Your Business” Survey was conducted in 2014.