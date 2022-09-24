Connect with us

ZC Rubber Boosts Sustainability with Tire Recycling

ZC Rubber says it is China’s first tire company to start recycling, reusing and repurposing. The company began its tire recycling journey in 2005 when it first built its recycling technology and service center to carry out rubber recycling and reuse. In 2009, ZC Rubber formally established Zhongce Recycling Technology.

For years, ZC Rubber says it has been in active collaboration with domestic and international research institutions to develop a more sustainable tire supply chain that minimizes the environmental impact of tires throughout their lifespan.

During the past 17 years, ZC Rubber says it has recycled 400,000 tons of end-of-life tires (1.7 million pieces of tires), cutting carbon emissions by a total of 510,000 tons – the equivalent of planting 27.87 million trees.

In collaboration with Nanjing Lvjinren Rubber & Plastic High-tech, ZC Rubber has built the world’s first automatic reclaimed rubber production line with an annual production capacity of 20,000 tons of reclaimed rubber in 2020.

The technology company says it will build a production line in 2022 that produces 7,500 tons of liquid recycled rubber annually. Zhongce says liquid recycled rubber can replace more than 98% of the pollutant-prone processing aids, improving tire compound quality and increasing tire life.

Through the partnership with Zhejiang University, ZC Rubber says it is developing a circular recycling supply chain to convert end-of-life tires into high-quality raw materials such as carbon black, pyrolysis oil, gas, or steel.

