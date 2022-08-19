Martin Winter Joins ZC Rubber Europe Technical Center

Zhongce Rubber Group has appointed Martin Winter as technical director, tire development, EMEA & Americas, at ZC Rubber Europe Technical Center in Hanover, Germany. Winter will work with Martin Wells, vice president of ZC-Technical Center and Global OE, and Jörn Tietjens, key account manager, OE, to support ZC Rubber’s OE project development and compliance with the latest legal regulations on a global basis, the company says.

Winter will lead tire development, testing and corresponding activities related to the company’s OE project development, as well as technical guidance to all departments with tires, regulations and standards as well as the latest changes in the field of sustainability. He will report directly to Wells

Winter has more than 20 years of experience in tire manufacturing and OE development with companies such as Continental, Goodyear-Dunlop Tires, Hankook and Sentury Tire.

ZC Rubber opened its Europe Technical Center (ETC) in Hannover in 2021. The ETC provides support to the global development of the company’s OE project development and works with key OE accounts in the region.