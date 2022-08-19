Connect with us
Martin-Winter ZC Rubber

People

Martin Winter Joins ZC Rubber Europe Technical Center

Advertisement
Avatar

on

Zhongce Rubber Group has appointed Martin Winter as technical director, tire development, EMEA & Americas, at ZC Rubber Europe Technical Center in Hanover, Germany. Winter will work with Martin Wells, vice president of ZC-Technical Center and Global OE, and Jörn Tietjens, key account manager, OE, to support ZC Rubber’s OE project development and compliance with the latest legal regulations on a global basis, the company says.

Advertisement

Winter will lead tire development, testing and corresponding activities related to the company’s OE project development, as well as technical guidance to all departments with tires, regulations and standards as well as the latest changes in the field of sustainability. He will report directly to Wells

Winter has more than 20 years of experience in tire manufacturing and OE development with companies such as Continental, Goodyear-Dunlop Tires, Hankook and Sentury Tire.

ZC Rubber opened its Europe Technical Center (ETC) in Hannover in 2021. The ETC provides support to the global development of the company’s OE project development and works with key OE accounts in the region.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

People: Longtime Marangoni CEO Passes Away

People: CMA/Double Coin Appoints Aaron Murphy as Senior Vice President

People: CMA Announces Retirement of Walt Weller

People: BKT Announces Leadership Transition in U.S., Canada

Advertisement

on

Martin Winter Joins ZC Rubber Europe Technical Center

on

Darren McLea Joins Molloy Sales Development

on

Tom Glaser Joins Bartec USA

on

Omni United Appoints Olli Seppälä as Global Head of R&D
Connect with us

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Service Basics: That’s Right, It Can Be That Simple

Tires: Bridgestone Launches WeatherPeak Touring Tire

Service: Launch Tech Releases The X-431 ADAS Pro Plus

Business Operations: What Do Your Signs Say About Your Shop?

Commercial Tires: Earn Fleet Customer Trust Via Proactive Truck Tire Maintenance

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Vidir Machine

Vidir Machine
Contact: Stan PlettPhone: 204-364-2442Fax: 204-364-2454
PO Box 700, Arborg MB R0C 0A0
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

People

Longtime Marangoni CEO Passes Away

People

Stokes Tire Owner Thomas ‘T’ Beroth, Jr., Dies

People

CMA Announces Retirement of Walt Weller

People

CMA/Double Coin Appoints Aaron Murphy as Senior Vice President
Connect
Tire Review Magazine