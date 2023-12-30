ZC Rubber wins Chinese tire industry award for tire recycling

Zhongce Rubber Recycling Technology, a subsidiary of ZC Rubber, in collaboration with Beijing University of Chemical Technology, and Nanjing Green Gold Giant Rubber & Plastic Advanced Technology, said the project, “Demonstration Project of Waste Rubber Recycle & Application Technology,” has been awarded the First Prize in Technological Advancement by the China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation (CPCIF). ZC Rubber is the only company in the Chinese tire industry to receive this honor.

As one of the first tire company in China to embark on tire recycling, ZC Rubber said it has been actively engaged in recycling, reusing and repurposing efforts since 2005. The establishment of Zhongce Rubber Recycling Technology has enabled ZC Rubber to lead the way in sustainable tire practices in China, it said.

Over the years, ZC Rubber has collaborated closely with domestic and international research institutions to develop a comprehensive recycling industrial value chain encompassing tire recycling, sorting, retreading, pyrolysis, and more. To date, ZC Rubber said it has recycled 400,000 tons of waste tires (equivalent to 1.7 million pcs of tires), resulting in a reduction of 510,000 tons of carbon emissions – comparable to planting 27.87 million trees.