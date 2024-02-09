ZC Rubber to build new factory in Mexico

ZC Rubber, headquartered in Hangzhou, China, has unveiled plans for a new factory in Mexico. The company is looking to establish a manufacturing facility in Saltillo, Mexico with a potential size of up to 600,000 sq. m. The factory will also be equipped with a North American warehouse center to improve its local distribution network and optimize cost efficiency, ZC Rubber said.

The positioning of the factory, at 250 kilometers (approx. 150 miles) from the U.S.-Mexico border, makes it an ideal choice to meet the dynamic demands of both the Mexican and North American markets, the company said.

“Our plan to open a tire factory in Mexico demonstrates our commitment to meeting the growing demand for high-quality tires in the region,” Henry Shen, vice president of ZC Rubber said. “While we explore this opportunity, we remain focused on our customers’ needs and operational efficiency by setting up a complete local distribution network.”

The company said its Mexico factory will embrace the “Future Factory” concept, focusing on environmental sustainability, energy efficiency, high automation and overall operational efficiency. If the plan progresses, construction of this facility is estimated to be completed within 12 months, ZC Rubber says.