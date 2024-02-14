ZC Rubber to build new tire factory in Indonesia

ZC Rubber, a tire manufacturer headquartered in Hangzhou, China, is building a factory in Indonesia. The new facility, located in Semarang, Indonesia and covering 500,000 sq. m., is currently under construction and is expected to be complete within 10 months, the company says.

ZC Rubber said the location of the new factory offers trade advantages and access to natural rubber resources. The production at this new facility will address local demand across everyday consumer applications and logistical needs, the company said.

“We are thrilled to establish our presence in Indonesia, reinforcing our commitment to delivering high-quality tires to meet the demand of both local consumers and key overseas markets such as the United States,” Henry Shen, vice president of ZC Rubber said.