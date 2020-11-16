Connect with us
ZC Rubber America Opens New Distribution Center

The new warehouse, located in Statesville, North Carolina, will serve as the distribution hub for Arisun customers and dealers in the eastern regions.
Tire Review Staff

on

ZC Rubber America Inc. will open a new distribution center in the Eastern U.S. in December.

The new warehouse, located in Statesville, North Carolina, will serve as the distribution hub for Arisun customers and dealers in the eastern regions.

Located near Charlotte, North Carolina’s largest city, the warehouse has highway access to all transportation modes, covers more than 30,000 square-feet and can accommodate approximately 10,000 commercial truck tires, ZC Rubber says.

ZC-Rubber-2

Arisun, the premium commercial truck tire lineup of ZC Rubber, is currently marketed through North America by ZC Rubber America Inc., headquartered in Walnut, California, with locations all over California, Chicago, Florida, Chattanooga and Tennessee.

on

ZC Rubber America Opens New Distribution Center

on

Meineke Car Care Centers Joins Openbay Marketplace

on

Tarsus Postpones Tyrexpo Asia Show to November 2021

on

Nokian Tyres Again Makes Dow Jones Sustainability Indices
