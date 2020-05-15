Yokohama Tire’s Summer Rebate Rolls Through July 5

Yokohama Tire ‘s summer rebate promotion is running now through July 5.

Click Here to Read More

Consumers can earn up to $70 in the form of a Yokohama Visa Prepaid card or a Visa Virtual Account after purchasing a set of four select Yokohama tires.

The summer rebate features a variety of Yokohama tires, including the new Geolandar CV G058 for crossovers, smaller SUVs and minivans.

Other tires offered in the summer rebate include award-winners such as the Geolandar X-AT, an extreme all-terrain tire made for pickup trucks, SUVs and Jeeps, and the ultra high-performance Advan Apex.

The full list of tires featured in Yokohama’s summer rebate promotion include:

$70 Yokohama Visa Prepaid card or Visa Virtual Account : Advan Apex; Advan Sport A/S+; Geolandar X-AT; Geolandar X-CV; Geolandar CV G058.

: Advan Apex; Advan Sport A/S+; Geolandar X-AT; Geolandar X-CV; Geolandar CV G058. $50 Yokohama Visa Prepaid card or Visa Virtual Account: Avid Ascend GT; Avid Ascend LX; and Geolandar A/T G015.

The rebate is available at participating Yokohama dealers nationwide and select authorized online dealers. Details of the promotion can be found at https://yokohamatire.com/promotions.