Yokohama Tire Partners with Outdoor Recreation Nonprofit

Yokohama Tire is now an official partner of Tread Lightly!, the U.S.-based nonprofit organization that’s dedicated to promoting responsible outdoor recreation through stewardship and educational programs, the company said.

“We’ve been a huge participant of off-road activities via motorsports and our Geolandar line of tires,” Alan Holtschneider, Yokohama’s director of marketing, said. “That’s why Tread Lightly!’s staunch belief in ‘Protecting the Fun’ completely aligns with our values.”

Holtschneider said Yokohama will assist Tread Lightly!’s efforts with forest clean-ups, building infrastructure, trail remediation and major off-road post-event clean-ups. Yokohama said its first project with Tread Lightly! was in the Shawnee National Forest outside of Herod, Illinois. Holtschneider said Yokohama joined in and helped repair a kiosk, pavilion frame and roof.