Tireco’s Milestar to Partner With Tread Lightly!

The company says as an official partner these contributions will help ensure outdoor enthusiasts are reached through trail stewardship projects, recreation training and educational campaigns.
Tire Review Staff

Milestar has announced a partnership with Tread Lightly!. The company says as an official partner these contributions will help ensure outdoor enthusiasts are reached through trail stewardship projects, recreation training and educational campaigns.

Tread Lightly! is a U.S.-based nonprofit dedicated to promoting responsible outdoor recreation through stewardship and educational programs that help lead a national initiative to protect and enhance recreation access and opportunities by promoting outdoor ethics. Tread Lightly! says its goal is to balance the needs of the people who enjoy outdoor recreation with a need to maintain healthy ecosystems and thriving populations of fish and wildlife.

