Yokohama Tire Partners with FuelFest Honoring of Paul Walker

Yokohama Tire has been named the presenting sponsor of FuelFest, an automotive festival to be held at Angels Stadium in Anaheim, California.

FuelFest, hosted by co-founder Cody Walker and “Fast and Furious” star, Tyrese Gibson, will be held in memory of actor Paul Walker and will benefit his charity Reach Out Worldwide (ROWW). The event will feature music, food, cars and celebrities.

“In creating FuelFest, I knew I wanted to create more than just a static car show; I wanted to create an automotive festival that brings together cars, art, music, motorsports and the ability for enthusiasts to meet their favorite on-screen celebrities and personalities,” said Cody Walker, Paul Walker’s brother who is also an actor. “We’re happy to have Yokohama sponsoring FuelFest. Yokohama was the title sponsor for ROWW’s ‘In Memory of Paul’ car show last year and it’s great to see their continued support of our show and their charitable donation to ROWW.”

“We’re excited to partner with Cody and support FuelFest,” said Fardad Niknam, Yokohama senior director of consumer product planning and product marketing. “The event marries automotive and charitable interests by bringing passionate enthusiasts together to celebrate their cars while also giving back to a worthy cause.”

This inaugural event will be held March 2. For more information and for advanced sale tickets, visit https://fuelfest.com/.