 Yokohama Rubber reveals three-year management plan to achieve 'hockey stick' sales growth by 2027

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

Yokohama Rubber reveals three-year management plan to achieve ‘hockey stick’ sales growth by 2027

Under YX2026, Yokohama Rubber said it will advance the exploitation of the strengths of its businesses and the exploration of new value.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Yokohama-Rubber-2026

Yokohama Rubber revealed its new medium-term management plan, Yokohama Transformation 2026 (YX2026). The new plan will be implemented over the next three years, 2024–2026, as the successor to Yokohama Transformation 2023 (YX2023).

Related Articles

Under YX2026, Yokohama Rubber said it will further advance the exploitation of the strengths of its existing businesses and the exploration of new value. Management will resolutely implement the growth strategies established in each business as it aims to achieve “Hockey Stick Growth” during YX2026 to fiscal 2027, the company said. Management’s targets for fiscal 2026, the final year of YX2026, are sales revenue of ¥1,150 billion (approx. $7.7 billion), business profit of ¥130 billion (approx. $865 million), a business profit margin of 11%, and ROE (return on equity) of more than 10%.

Yokohama hockey stick growth
Yokohama says it aims to achieve “Hockey Stick Growth” during YX2026 to fiscal 2027.

In the consumer tire market, recent years have seen low-cost, low-price emerging tire makers expand their production capacity and increase their market share, Yokohama Rubber said. In response, during YX2026, Yokohama Rubber said it will accelerate its efforts to maximize the sales ratio of its high-value-added tires as it aims to increase the profitability of its consumer tire business. In addition, the consumer tire business has initiated the “1-year plant” challenge, which aims to bring new plants online within one year and achieve the low cost and high efficiency needed to compete with the cost-competitiveness of emerging tire makers and achieve “Hockey Stick Growth”. As part of its effort to maximize the sales ratio of high-value-added tires and enhance brand value, the business said it will promote its tires as original equipment (OE) for premium cars and continue its participation in motorsports events around the world. It also will continue its product and regional strategies focused on strengthening the development, supply and sales of tires that respond to specific trends in each regional market, Yokohama said.

During YX2026, Yokohama Rubber said it will implement technology and production strategies based on a motto of “low cost, speedy development of quality products.” Quality products refers to strengthening development of OE tires suitable for the next-generation of premium cars, low cost refers to efforts to drastically reduced costs that can’t be beat by other companies, while speedy development refers to the 1-year plant challenge that is the centerpiece of the consumer tire strategy aimed at achieving “Hockey Stick Growth” and its efforts to speed up tire development, Yokohama Rubber said.

According to the company, management will give serious consideration to environment-related investments that also contribute to corporate earnings. One example is the new plan under YX2026 to reduce its 2019-level Scope 1 & 2 emissions of greenhouse gases by 30% by 2026 and 40% by 2030 while also reducing costs. Also, to reduce Scope 3 emissions, Yokohama Rubber said it will promote greater use of sustainable materials and has targeted increasing its sustainable materials ratio to 28% in 2026 and 30% in 2030. However, during YX2026, it said it will consider raising the 2030 target to 40% without incurring any cost increases.

Regarding capital allocation during YX2026, Yokohama said the plan is to allocate about ¥320 billion (approx. $2.1 billion) of the estimated three-year ¥450 billion (approx. $3 billion) increase in cash to strategic investments and investments in ongoing operations. Lastly, regarding shareholder returns, Yokohama Rubber said it aims to stably and steadily raise its dividend in accordance with its basic policy of maintaining stable dividends while securing sufficient internal reserves to support its business development and fortify its financial position while continuing to actively invest in sustainable profit growth.

You May Also Like

Dick-Gust-introduction
Patrick_Etheridge-1400
BKT-receiving-award-1400
Chapel-Hill-Tire-New-Location-1400
News

Yokohama’s Geolandar tires win multiple classes at 2023 King of the Hammers

Yokohama’s Geolandar off-road tires for SUVs and pickup trucks finished first in three classes at this year’s King of the Hammers race.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
KOH-Yokohama

Yokohama Rubber vehicles equipped with the company's Geolandar off-road tires for SUVs and pickup trucks finished first in three classes at this year’s King of the Hammers off-road race held in California from Jan. 28-Feb. 3. The King of the Hammers, which is the season opener for the year-long Ultra4 National Series racing tour, combines desert racing and rock crawling. The winning drivers are Zach Szymik in the 4900 Can-Am Sportsman Stock UTV class, Bailey Cole in the 4600 Currie Enterprises Stock class and Duane Garretson in the 4500 Yukon Gear and Axle Modified class. At this year’s King of the Hammers, Yokohama Rubber supplied its Geolandar tires to more than 25 participating vehicles. The tires supplied included Geolandar M/T G003 mud terrain tires and race versions of the same, as well Geolandar SD off-road racing tires sold in overseas markets.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Dunlop Motorcycle Tires promotes Chad Geer

Geer will be Dunlop Motorcycle Tires’ new director of MC product, marketing & motorsports.

By Christian Hinton
Chad-Geer-Sumitomo-Dunlop-1400
Gallery: 2024 Off-the-Road Tire conference

Check out some of the highlights from this year’s OTR Tire Conference, featuring speakers on OTR service safety, economic outlooks and other trends.

By Christian Hinton
Matt-White-live-service-group
Apollo Tyres introduces new recycling initiative

Apollo will repurpose the pledged (used) tires and use the recycled rubber crumb to create football pitches for the underprivileged.

By Christian Hinton
Apollo-Expo3
Nominations for 2024’s Top Shop award are now open

Are you the next Top Shop? Do you know an independent tire dealer who deserves this honor? Nominate a shop today!

By David Sickels
topShop-1400

Other Posts

Nokian Tyres receives A- sustainability score from CDP

This is the fourth consecutive year that Nokian Tyres has received an A- for its climate work.

By Christian Hinton
Nokian-score-low-emissions-stock
How tire traction and tread design affect tire performance

Even though tires might all look the same to some customers, you should inform them how tread design works to improve their experience.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-treaddesign
Club 3633 nominations for 2024 are open

Club 3633 is an exclusive group of industry professionals that celebrates the next generation of innovators in the tire industry.

By Christian Hinton
club3633-nominations-1400
Straightaway Tire brings on industry vets to promote training initiatives

John Wafler and Jason Servidio will drive platform-wide internal training initiatives for Straightaway Tire.

By Christian Hinton
Straightaway-Tire-stock