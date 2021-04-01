Yokohama Spring Promotion Runs Through May 2

From now through May 2, consumers can earn up to $80 in the form of a Yokohama Visa prepaid card or a Visa virtual account after purchasing a set of four select Yokohama tires from the company’s annual spring rebate.
Among the tires available in the promotion are the Advan Apex and Geolandar X-CV.
The full list of tires featured in Yokohama’s fall rebate promotion include:
$80 Yokohama Visa prepaid card or Visa virtual account:
- Advan Apex
- Geolandar X-CV
$60 Yokohama Visa prepaid card or visa virtual account:
- Advan Sport A/S+
- Avid Ascend GT
- Avid Ascend LX
- Geolandar CV G058
- Geolandar H/T G056
The rebate is available at participating Yokohama dealers nationwide and select authorized online dealers.