Click Here to Read More

Jeff Barna, president of YTC, has been promoted to president and CEO of YTC. Shinichi Takimoto, a senior managing officer of The Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. (YRC), and current CEO of YTC, will retain his role as chairman of YTC, as well as president and CEO of Yokohama Corporation of North America (YCNA), chairman of Yokohama Tire Canada Inc. (YTV), and chairman of Yokohama Tire Mexico S. de R.L. de C.V. (YTMX).

Barna, a managing officer of YRC, joined YTC as COO in 2017 and was named president of YTC in 2018. This latest move gives Barna greater oversight of YTC’s U.S.-based operations, including the Yokohama Development Center America (YDCA) in Cornelius, North Carolina.

“I’m honored and grateful for the opportunity to continue to lead Yokohama in the U.S.,” said Barna. “Our parent company has recognized us as a driver of global growth for our consolidated operations and that is exactly what we intend to do. I’m very much looking forward to officially increasing my involvement with the product and innovation agenda of YDCA and confident that the team we have assembled throughout the country has us in a great position to reach our goals.”