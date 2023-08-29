 Yokohama Rubber and RAOT Hold Fifth Joint Seminar Event

Yokohama Rubber and RAOT Hold Fifth Joint Seminar Event

Yokohama Rubber held a seminar event to help Thai natural rubber farmers improve the quality and productivity of natural rubber.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-seminar

Yokohama Rubber, together with the Surat Thani branch of the Rubber Authority of Thailand (RAOT), held a seminar event to help Thai natural rubber farmers improve the quality and productivity of natural rubber. Fifty farm households in the Surat Thani area participated in the event, and each participating household received a complimentary 250 kg of fertilizer developed using RAOT’s specialist knowledge. The seminar was the fifth held by Yokohama Rubber and RAOT since 2020.

In January 2020, Yokohama Rubber signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the RAOT to cooperate in efforts to provide economic support for Thai natural rubber farmers and to improve traceability. This seminar event was held in the Surat Thani area, home to Yokohama Rubber’s Thai natural rubber processing company Y.T. Rubber Co. The farmers who received fertilizer are cooperating in follow-up surveys on its effect on the physical properties and productivity of their natural rubber.

Yokohama said the recent seminar event in Thailand reflects the principle of “Support for suppliers, including small-scale farmers, and other parties involved in the supply chain” set forth in its Procurement Policy.

Yokohama Rubber also is endeavoring to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations. As part of these efforts, the Yokohama Rubber Group said it is promoting the procurement of sustainable raw materials, including natural rubber. Also, in December 2022, Yokohama Rubber signed an MOU with an Indonesian natural rubber supplier, and the two companies held a seminar event for small-scale natural rubber farmers in Indonesia.

