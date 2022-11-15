fbpx
Connect with us
Bridgestone Recall 1400

News

Yokohama Off-Highway Recalls Tires with Incorrect Date Code

Advertisement
Christian Hinton

on

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires is recalling approximately 119 units across five different tire lines. The lines effected include the Alliance High Speed Rib Implement Tire, Primex Highway R-550 Steer and Trailer, Alliance 317 Implement and Alliance Stubble Proof 319 SPH.

Advertisement

According to the manufacturer, the recall stems from a date code portion of the Tire Identification Number (TIN) that states the incorrect manufacture date on the sidewall of the tire. Yokohama said an incorrect date code hinders drivers from accurately identifying the age of the tire and makes it difficult to determine if the tire is affected by a safety recall, which can increase the risk of a crash.

See the recall report for a complete list of affected tire sizes and lines.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: Goodyear to Collaborate with Drive TLV to Expand into Israel

News: Hankook Subsidiary First Korean Prototype Company on KOSDAQ

News: SEMA Announces Five-Year Vision to Expand

News: Rotary Partners With TEXA, Debuts New ADAS Calibration System

Advertisement

on

Yokohama Off-Highway Recalls Tires with Incorrect Date Code

on

Poddar: BKT is ‘Fully Geared’ For Future Growth

on

TIA Plans Two More ATS Instructor Classes in 2022

on

TIA Hones in on EVs, Training & Gaining New Members
Connect with us

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Relearns Using the Trigger System

Service: ABS Diagnostics: Mechanical Problems and Testing

Service: Tips for Servicing Tires with Rim Guards

Service: Understanding New R1234yf Refrigerant￼

Commercial Tires: Uniroyal Tires Relaunch Commercial Truck Tire Line

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Battle-Axe Garage Equipment Manufacture

Contact: Jimmy SuPhone: 0086 760 86366657Fax: 0086 760 86366658
Jinwan Industry park , Zhongshan 528463
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Toyo_Tires_MikeSnyder_KennyFrederick Toyo_Tires_MikeSnyder_KennyFrederick

People

Toyo Tire Promotes Mike Snyder, Kenny Frederick
Adrian_Fiondella-Bartec Adrian_Fiondella-Bartec

People

Bartec USA Expands Field Service Team with Adrian Fiondella
Striped-car-SEMA-2022-south hall Striped-car-SEMA-2022-south hall

News

Gallery: Sights from the 2022 SEMA Show

News

The Road to AAPEX, Ep 4: Halfway There – What Could Go Wrong?
Connect
Tire Review Magazine