Yokohama Off-Highway Recalls Tires with Incorrect Date Code

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires is recalling approximately 119 units across five different tire lines. The lines effected include the Alliance High Speed Rib Implement Tire, Primex Highway R-550 Steer and Trailer, Alliance 317 Implement and Alliance Stubble Proof 319 SPH.

According to the manufacturer, the recall stems from a date code portion of the Tire Identification Number (TIN) that states the incorrect manufacture date on the sidewall of the tire. Yokohama said an incorrect date code hinders drivers from accurately identifying the age of the tire and makes it difficult to determine if the tire is affected by a safety recall, which can increase the risk of a crash.

See the recall report for a complete list of affected tire sizes and lines.