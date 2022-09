Sumitomo Rubber USA (Sumitomo) announced it is recalling 5,814 Falken Pro G5 CSV tires.

An inadequate sulfur level in the tread base compound prevented proper curing of the tread base rubber which the manufacturer says may lead to the tread separating from the tire, causing vehicle instability – increasing the risk of a crash.

See the recall report for a complete list of affected tire sizes and DOT date codes.