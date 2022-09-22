Yokohama Off-Highway Introduces New Skid Steer Radial Tire

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires introduced its new skid-steer radial tire to its AT lineup. The company says its new Galaxy AT Grip Steel radial tire was designed in close consultation with skid steer operators and industrial tire dealers.

According to Yokohama, several features reinforce the sidewall of the Galaxy AT Grip Steel. First, there’s an extra sidewall ply to add thickness and stiffness. Immediately below the bead, Yokohama says a stiff flex-dampening layer directs sidewall deflection away from the rim, reducing damage from lower-sidewall movement. On the surface of the sidewall, twin rim protectors minimize impact and rubbing damage to the tire.

Yokohama says the Galaxy AT Grip Steel features a non-directional block tread design, a strong departure from standard R-4 patterns. The blocks are optimized for wear and traction, the company says.

The contact patch of the Galaxy AT Grip Steel is significantly larger and more square than the footprints of same-sized bias-ply tires.

Yokohama says the Galaxy AT Grip Steel steel-belted radial is available in 260/70R16.5, 300/70R16.5 and 360/70R17.5 sizes.