Yokohama Releases N-Speed Rated 115R All-Position Tire

Yokohama Tire has released the new 115R all-position, all-season tire, which debuted at the TMC Show in February, now available in size 225/70R19.5 (14).
Yokohama says benefits of the 115R include:
- Durable casing construction is rated for speeds up to 87 mph.
- Yokohama’s advanced heat-resistant tread compound increases tread life and optimizes fuel economy, the company says. Additionally, middle wing blocks and tie-bar connectors control block movement to resist wear and reduce rolling resistance.
- Wide lateral grooves provide increased traction on wet or snow-covered roads, while deep serpentine grooves maintain aggressive traction throughout the life of the original tread.
- Durable construction helps defend against damage caused by curbing and scrubbing in typical urban operations.