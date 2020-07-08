Connect with us
Yokohama Releases N-Speed Rated 115R All-Position Tire

The N-speed rated tire is designed for speeds up to 87 mph.
Tire Review Staff

Yokohama Tire has released the new 115R all-position, all-season tire, which debuted at the TMC Show in February, now available in size 225/70R19.5 (14).

Yokohama says benefits of the 115R include:

  • Durable casing construction is rated for speeds up to 87 mph.
  • Yokohama’s advanced heat-resistant tread compound increases tread life and optimizes fuel economy, the company says. Additionally, middle wing blocks and tie-bar connectors control block movement to resist wear and reduce rolling resistance.
  • Wide lateral grooves provide increased traction on wet or snow-covered roads, while deep serpentine grooves maintain aggressive traction throughout the life of the original tread.
  • Durable construction helps defend against damage caused by curbing and scrubbing in typical urban operations.

