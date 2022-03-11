New Commercial Truck Tires Highlight Yokohama’s TMC Booth

Yokohama Tire will feature two new products and more than a dozen commercial truck tires – including several 19.5-in. tires – in its booth at the upcoming TMC show in Orlando, Florida.

On display will be the new 720R, a 19.5-in., N-speed-rated, deep tread drive tire which is engineered specifically for pickup trucks and last-mile delivery operations, according to Yokohama.

Debuting at TMC will be the 121T, which is specifically designed for trailer use only. The 121T is severe snow service-rated in all weather conditions and will be offered in sizes 215/75R/15.5 and 235/75R/15.5.