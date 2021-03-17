Yokohama Tire Launches Redesigned Websites

Yokohama Tire’s websites for commercial and consumer audiences now have a new look and feel.
Yokohama says the sites – www.yokohamatruck.com and www.yokohamatire.com – were rebuilt to improve the customer experience.
For Yokohama’s full line of commercial tires, the company says the redesigned site offers:
- Tools like the new Tire Inspection Guide, which helps fleet customers identify the most common tire issues and fixes.
- YTC’s Fuel Savings Calculator and Tire Inflation Pressure Calculator. The Fuel Savings Calculator provides fleet owners with comparative analysis on Yokohama tires versus competitors’ tires. The Tire Inflation Calculator provides inflation recommendations based on load inputs and axle configurations.
Yokohama says highlights of the redesigned consumer site include:
- New Tire Finder with a redesigned layout and search filters.
- A redesigned and more easily accessible Dealer Locator that allows the user to call the dealer, get directions or link to their site for more information. Visitors can also filter the locator results to highlight tire retailers and auto dealers, as well as online exclusive retailers.
- Family pages that highlight lifestyle elements (performance, off-road, etc.) relevant to the respective lines.
- A new Motorsports “hub” which houses expanded information on Yokohama’s on-road and off-road racing programs, a detailed roster and background on Team Yokohama drivers and ambassadors, as well as a method for drivers to register and/or claim against Yokohama’s contingency programs.
- New Product Detail pages feature enhanced size and spec search functionality, and a redesigned tech table for easier navigation. These have been expanded to include dedicated racing tires, which can be found within the Motorsports hub.
- Expanded “Tires 101” to provide educational resources in areas such as choosing the right tire, understanding the sidewall and tire maintenance and care.