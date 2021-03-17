Yokohama Tire Launches Redesigned Websites

Yokohama Tire ’s websites for commercial and consumer audiences now have a new look and feel.

Yokohama says the sites – www.yokohamatruck.com and www.yokohamatire.com – were rebuilt to improve the customer experience.

For Yokohama’s full line of commercial tires, the company says the redesigned site offers:

Tools like the new Tire Inspection Guide, which helps fleet customers identify the most common tire issues and fixes.

YTC’s Fuel Savings Calculator and Tire Inflation Pressure Calculator. The Fuel Savings Calculator provides fleet owners with comparative analysis on Yokohama tires versus competitors’ tires. The Tire Inflation Calculator provides inflation recommendations based on load inputs and axle configurations.

Yokohama says highlights of the redesigned consumer site include: