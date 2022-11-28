Yokohama launches new B2B Ecommerce Portal

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires America (YOHTA) has launched its new B2B E-Commerce Portal to put more inventory management power in the hands of tire distributors and dealers.
Yokohama Off-Highway Tires America says its B2B E-Commerce Portal includes a range of features, including:
- 24/7 real-time product availability by warehouse
- Searchable catalog by name, SKU number or size
- Quick-order features that speed the reordering process
- Container builder/tracker
- Automatic freight estimates for warehouse orders
- Order/shipment status check
- Invoice and credit insight
- Portal access on mobile device or computer
The company says the new online order management system includes features tailored to management, purchasing, sales, logistics, warehousing, marketing and accounts payable staff.