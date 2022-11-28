fbpx
News

Yokohama launches new B2B Ecommerce Portal

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires America (YOHTA) has launched its new B2B E-Commerce Portal to put more inventory management power in the hands of tire distributors and dealers.

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires America says its B2B E-Commerce Portal includes a range of features, including:

  • 24/7 real-time product availability by warehouse
  • Searchable catalog by name, SKU number or size
  • Quick-order features that speed the reordering process
  • Container builder/tracker
  • Automatic freight estimates for warehouse orders
  • Order/shipment status check
  • Invoice and credit insight
  • Portal access on mobile device or computer

The company says the new online order management system includes features tailored to management, purchasing, sales, logistics, warehousing, marketing and accounts payable staff.

