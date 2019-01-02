News/Geolander
January 2, 2019

Two Yokohama Tires Win Good Design Awards

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Tech Minute: Diagnosing A Brake Pull

BestDrive Opens 4 Commercial Tire Centers in 2018, More Planned for 2019

Strategy Analytics: Rising Requirements For Autonomous Emergency Braking Will Bring Ecosystem Challenges

Raben Tire Opens New Commercial Truck and Farm Tire Center in Kentucky

Sumitomo Rubber Industries Elects New CEO

2018 U.S. Tire Shipments Expected to Increase, USTMA Reports

TIA Releases the 2019 Certified ATS Training Tour Schedule

Goodyear Introduces New Eagle UHP Tire

Hankook Tire Helps Veterans Through DAV Mobile Service, Hankook Heroes Programs

MAM Software Equips 156 New Dealer Locations with VAST System

Yokohama Geolander XMT
Yokohama’s Geolander X-MT won a 2018 Good Design Award. (Photo: Boyd Jaynes)

Yokohama Tire earned two 2018 Good Design awards from The Chicago Athenaeum for its Geolander X-MT and Avid Ascend GT.

The awards program creates an awareness about contemporary design and honors products and industry leaders in design and manufacturing that have chartered new directions for innovation and pushed the envelope for competitive products in the world marketplace.

Yokohama was recognized for its off-road tire, the X-MT. Launched in July, it’s the latest addition to Yokohama’s Geolander lineup and is available in 12 sizes, from 17-in. to 24-in. rim diameters with outside diameters up to 40 in.. The extreme mud terrain tire offers outstanding treadwear and on-road handling to provide enthusiasts with an exceptional balance of performance and value.

The Ascend GT – which also debuted in July – is Yokohama’s latest offering in the grand touring segment. Available in 54 H- and V-rated sizes, the all-season tire delivers improved handling, long mileage and better comfort.

Show Full Article