Yokohama Tire earned two 2018 Good Design awards from The Chicago Athenaeum for its Geolander X-MT and Avid Ascend GT.

The awards program creates an awareness about contemporary design and honors products and industry leaders in design and manufacturing that have chartered new directions for innovation and pushed the envelope for competitive products in the world marketplace.

Yokohama was recognized for its off-road tire, the X-MT. Launched in July, it’s the latest addition to Yokohama’s Geolander lineup and is available in 12 sizes, from 17-in. to 24-in. rim diameters with outside diameters up to 40 in.. The extreme mud terrain tire offers outstanding treadwear and on-road handling to provide enthusiasts with an exceptional balance of performance and value.

The Ascend GT – which also debuted in July – is Yokohama’s latest offering in the grand touring segment. Available in 54 H- and V-rated sizes, the all-season tire delivers improved handling, long mileage and better comfort.