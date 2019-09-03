Yokohama Premieres New All-Season Avid Ascend LX Tire
Yokohama Tire’s latest premium touring tire, the Avid Ascend LX, is now available in 39 T-, H- and V-rated sizes.
Yokohama says the Ascend LX offers longer treadlife, superior wet traction, dependable winter traction and a quiet, smooth ride, as well as an 85,000-mile tread life warranty on all sizes and speed ratings.
Produced at Yokohama’s plant in Salem, Virginia, the Ascend LX is designed for passenger cars, minivans and crossovers in sizes ranging from 15 inches to 18 inches.
Yokohama says benefits of the Ascend LX include:
- Long tread life achieved by the new L-2 compound plus a wide, flat contour providing a large footprint.
- Exceptional wet traction provided by four wide circumferential grooves, along with lateral grooves that help evacuate water and improve hydroplaning resistance.
- Reliable winter traction which comes from wavy 3-D sipes on the shoulder and notches in the intermediate ribs.
- A quieter ride achieved by an offset tread design staggered in a five-block sequence.