Yokohama Premieres New All-Season Avid Ascend LX Tire

Yokohama Tire’s latest premium touring tire, the Avid Ascend LX, is now available in 39 T-, H- and V-rated sizes.

Yokohama says the Ascend LX offers longer treadlife, superior wet traction, dependable winter traction and a quiet, smooth ride, as well as an 85,000-mile tread life warranty on all sizes and speed ratings.

Produced at Yokohama’s plant in Salem, Virginia, the Ascend LX is designed for passenger cars, minivans and crossovers in sizes ranging from 15 inches to 18 inches.

Yokohama says benefits of the Ascend LX include: