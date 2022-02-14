Yokohama Rubber’s Geolandar X-CV Tire Equipped on Lexus LX

The Yokohama Rubber Company announced today that it began supplying its Geolandar X-CV for use as original equipment tires on Toyota’s new Lexus LX SUV.

Click Here to Read More

Yokohama says the Geolandar X-CV represents a new dimension in highway terrain tires developed for high-performance crossover SUVs, which have increasingly focused on high-speed performance and maneuverability in recent years.

Yokohama says that in addition to reducing rolling resistance, the tire provides steering stability and is reliable even in the harshest environments. The tire’s side design makes it particularly suitable for use on luxury premium SUVs, like Toyota’s Lexus LX.