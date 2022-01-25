Yokohama Tire Approved for the BRABUS 700, 800 and 900 Off-Roader

The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd . has announced that the company’s global-flagship-brand tire Advan Sport V107 has been approved by Brabus GmbH of Germany for its Brabus 700/800/900 Off-Roader, based on the Mercedes-AMG G 63. The tires to be supplied are Advan Sport V107 in size 305/35R23 111Y XL.

Brabus approved this size of Advan Sport V107 to achieve a perfect balance of driving performance combined with superior comfort and safety characteristics, such as dry/wet performance and steering stability, Yokohama says.

Yokohama says Brabus is one of the world’s premier car tuners and manufacturers, specializing in Mercedes-Benz, and has been in a technological partnership with Yokohama Rubber for the development of tires since 2005.

Yokohama Rubber has been expanding its flagship brand Advan worldwide with them having been adopted not only as original equipment for world-leading high-performance cars, but also in the competitive motorsports field for many years, Yokohama says.