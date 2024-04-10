 Yokohama's Advan Sport V105 tires will be OE for Subaru Impreza in Europe, Latin America

Yokohama said the tire enhances the car’s handling stability and comfort while reducing rolling resistance.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Yokohama Rubber has begun delivering tires to Subaru Corporation for use as original equipment (OE) on the automaker’s new Impreza. The new Impreza cars sold in Europe and the Latin America will be fitted with Advan Sport V105 tires (size 225/40R18 92W).

The Advan Sport V105 is an ultra-high-performance tire under Yokohama’s Advan brand. According to Yokohama, the tire features a specially tuned structure that enhances the car’s handling stability and ride comfort while also reducing rolling resistance. In addition, non-penetrating sipes have been applied in some of the tire’s lug grooves to reduce passing noise outside the vehicle, Yokohama says.

Under Yokohama Rubber’s three-year (2024–2026) medium-term management plan, Yokohama Transformation 2026 (YX2026), the manufacturer said it aims to maximize the sales ratios of high-value-added tires. According to Yokohama Rubber, one of the key initiatives under this strategy is promoting the global flagship Advan brand tires and the GeoLandar brand tires for SUVs and pickup trucks as original equipment for new cars.

Discount Tire has acquired the retail tire and automotive maintenance operations of Suburban Tire Auto Repair Centers in a transaction that included six locations throughout the Chicago area. The shops have been known to offer its customers alignments, services for brakes, batteries, and steering and suspension work, as well as a tires and wheels business. The acquisition closed March 31.

