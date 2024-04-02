 Yokohama Rubber to supply its BluEarth-XT AE61 as OE on Toyota's Yaris Cross

Yokohama Rubber to supply its BluEarth-XT AE61 as OE on Toyota’s Yaris Cross

Yokohama Rubber said the BluEarth-XT AE61 is a summer tire developed specifically for use on crossover urban SUVs.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Yokohama Rubber is supplying its BluEarth-XT AE61 tires as original equipment (OE) to Toyota Motor Corporation for use on the automaker’s new compact SUV, the Yaris Cross, which launched in Thailand in Oct. 2023. The Yaris Cross is being fitted with 215/60R17 96H and 215/55R18 95V size tires.

Yokohama Rubber said the BluEarth-XT AE61 is a summer tire developed specifically for use on crossover urban SUVs. The manufacturer said the performance of the tire was achieved using a proprietary system to predict the values of key tire characteristics based on Yokohama Rubber’s proprietary HAICoLab, an AI-based development framework that Yokohama said aims to foster new discoveries and digital innovation.

Yokohama Rubber said the technologies applied in the development of the tires are based on new knowledge obtained by collecting actual data and virtual data generated by simulations and then using AI’s predict, analyze and search functions.

Yokohama Rubber said it is aggressively developing tires employing its BluEarth tire technology, and many of these tires are now coming factory-equipped on gasoline-powered vehicles, hybrid cars and EVs such as a wide variety of new car models, including the latest-model sedans, SUVs, sports cars and compact cars.

Hankook Tire awarded 2023 Carbon Management Sector Honors

The project evaluated over 23,000 global companies on climate change initiatives and Hankook received an A- rating.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:

Hankook Tire revealed it won the 2023 CDP Carbon Management Sector Honors in the Consumer Discretionary category at the Climate Change and Water Security Awards hosted by the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) Korea Committee. The CDP Climate Change Response Project evaluated over 23,000 global companies on their climate change initiatives, and Hankook Tire received an A- rating, an rating bestowed upon only 25 Korean companies.

Non-profit to offer ‘tires for life’ subscription service

With the TireSet subscription service, customers can pay $19.99 a month and receive “tires for life” by upgrading through the subscription, the company says.

By Christian Hinton
Big O Tires details growth plans, training initiatives at 2024 conference and convention

2023 Big O Tires’ store sales reached an average of over $2.7 million and total chain store sales hit more than $1.28 billion.

By Christian Hinton
Continental’s ContiConnect Lite to allow digital tire management for OTR tires

Continental said ContiConnect Lite helps fleet managers monitor the condition of their tires via bluetooth.

By Christian Hinton
Hana Technologies signs license agreement with Michelin for RFID tire tags

Since its inception, Hana Technologies has spearheaded the manufacturing of over 150 million RFID tire tags.

By Christian Hinton
Continental debuts new sustainably-focused U.S. headquarters in South Carolina

The building’s 840 solar panels are capable of offsetting up to 25% of its total energy consumption.

By David Sickels
Yokohama Rubber reveals 2024 motorsports activity plan

Yokohama said participation in motorsports activities is crucial to its efforts to strengthen the Advan and GeoLandar brands.

By Christian Hinton
TIA’s Advanced Farm Tire Service training to take place in June

The training class for technicians in the agricultural and farm tire industries is set to take place June 11-14.

By Christian Hinton
Maxxis-sponsored athletes make podium, overall top 10 at Mint 400

Maxxis athletes Michael McFayden, Ethan Ebert and Trey Gibbs had podium finishes at the Mint 400 on Maxxis RAZR XT tires.

By Christian Hinton
