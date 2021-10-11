Yokohama Adds to Off-Road Racing Wins

The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., announced that a vehicle running on its Geolandar M/T G003 mud-terrain tires for SUVs and pickup trucks finished first in the Trick Truck class of the 2021 King Shocks Laughlin Desert Classic, the next-to-last event of the Best In The Desert Series 2021, North America’s ultimate off-road racing series, the company says. The event was held from Sept. 23-26 in Laughlin, Nevada..

The Trick Truck class was won by Justin Lofton driving his 2WD Jimco trophy truck outfitted with specially tuned versions of the commercially available Geolandar M/T G003 tires. Yokohama said Lofton praised the Geolandar tires for providing superb traction and non-flat performance needed to secure victory.

The 2021 King Shocks Laughlin Desert Classic races were run over a 17-mile semi-short course over two days, with each day’s race a four-lap competition for a two-day total of 136 miles. The winner was the driver with the lowest combined time over the two days of racing. Trick Truck class winner Justin Lofton also drove his Geolandar M/T G003–equipped Jimco to the overall championship in the series 2020 finale, the BlueWater Desert Challenge, Yokohama said.