Yokohama Releases 714R Regional Pickup/Delivery Tire

Yokohama Tire has released its new 714R tire engineered for urban pick-up/delivery applications.

Click Here to Read More

The open shoulder drive tire, which debuted at the TMC show in February, is now available in sizes 225/70R19.5 (14) and 245/70R19.5 (16).

“The 714R was engineered to deliver all-weather traction, significantly longer wear and outstanding fuel efficiency,” said Tom Clauer, Yokohama’s senior manager of commercial and OTR product planning. “Each are important characteristics our regional pickup and delivery customers need.”

Yokohama says benefits of the 714R include: