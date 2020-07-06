Yokohama Releases 714R Regional Pickup/Delivery Tire

Yokohama Tire has released its new 714R tire engineered for urban pick-up/delivery applications.
The open shoulder drive tire, which debuted at the TMC show in February, is now available in sizes 225/70R19.5 (14) and 245/70R19.5 (16).
“The 714R was engineered to deliver all-weather traction, significantly longer wear and outstanding fuel efficiency,” said Tom Clauer, Yokohama’s senior manager of commercial and OTR product planning. “Each are important characteristics our regional pickup and delivery customers need.”
Yokohama says benefits of the 714R include:
- Open shoulder grooves provide traction in wet or snow conditions;
- A newly-designed wide tread pattern to deliver long, original tread life. Plus, tie-bar connectors control block movement to minimize heel/toe wear;
- Funnel-shaped step grooves to prevent stones and other debris from reaching the bottom of the groove; and
- An advanced compound for lower rolling resistance and improved fuel efficiency.