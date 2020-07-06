Connect with us
Yokohama-Tire-714R

Commercial Tires

Yokohama Releases 714R Regional Pickup/Delivery Tire

The open shoulder drive tire, which debuted at the TMC show in February, is now available in sizes 225/70R19.5 (14) and 245/70R19.5 (16).
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Yokohama Tire has released its new 714R tire engineered for urban pick-up/delivery applications.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The open shoulder drive tire, which debuted at the TMC show in February, is now available in sizes 225/70R19.5 (14) and 245/70R19.5 (16).

“The 714R was engineered to deliver all-weather traction, significantly longer wear and outstanding fuel efficiency,” said Tom Clauer, Yokohama’s senior manager of commercial and OTR product planning. “Each are important characteristics our regional pickup and delivery customers need.”

Yokohama says benefits of the 714R include:

  • Open shoulder grooves provide traction in wet or snow conditions;
  • A newly-designed wide tread pattern to deliver long, original tread life. Plus, tie-bar connectors control block movement to minimize heel/toe wear;
  • Funnel-shaped step grooves to prevent stones and other debris from reaching the bottom of the groove; and
  • An advanced compound for lower rolling resistance and improved fuel efficiency.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

BFGoodrich Launches Two New Regional Truck Tires

Cooper Unveils Roadmaster Tires for Vans, Delivery Trucks

Yokohama Tire Releases All-Position Radial Tire

Cosmo Tires Introduces New Commercial Tires

Advertisement

on

Yokohama Releases 714R Regional Pickup/Delivery Tire

on

Cooper Launches Roadmaster RM258 WD Winter Drive Tire

on

Nokian Releases New XL Size for R-Truck Tire Series

on

Mission Critical: Steer Tires Lead the Way
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Featured: What is 0W16 Oil and How is It Different than 0W20?

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Alliance Tire Americas Inc.

Alliance Tire Americas Inc.
Contact: Audrey WilliamsPhone: 781-321-3910Phone: 800-343-3276Fax: 781-322-2147
201 Edgewater Dr., Ste. 285, Wakefield MA 01880
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Truck Tires: Rules & Regulations

Make the Right Call: Selecting the Right Valve Stem Not as Easy as It Seems

Commercial Tires

Replacing Wheels and Drums

How Long Do Truck Tires Last?
Connect