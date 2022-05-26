Winhere Brake Parts Hires New Director of Friction Category

Winhere Brake Parts has added Tony McKey as its new director of friction category. Prior to joining Winhere, McKey spent 26 years with NAPA Auto Parts and most recently was the director of category management for the NAPA Brakes offering.
Winhere says McKey’s aftermarket experience spans a variety of leadership positions including responsibilities in operations and distribution, sales/marketing and brand management, category/inventory strategy and analysis, and product management expertise across several under-car and underhood product lines.