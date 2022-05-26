Connect with us

People

Winhere Brake Parts Hires New Director of Friction Category

Advertisement
Christian Hinton

on

Winhere Brake Parts has added Tony McKey as its new director of friction category. Prior to joining Winhere, McKey spent 26 years with NAPA Auto Parts and most recently was the director of category management for the NAPA Brakes offering.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Winhere says McKey’s aftermarket experience spans a variety of leadership positions including responsibilities in operations and distribution, sales/marketing and brand management, category/inventory strategy and analysis, and product management expertise across several under-car and underhood product lines.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

People: Chalofsky Leaves Simple Tire, Karthik Iyer Adds CEO Duties

People: MaddenCo Names New CEO

People: Bridgestone’s Ferrari Adds Global COO to His Duties

People: Tire Industry Mourns John Rainey, Former ARA President

Advertisement

on

Winhere Brake Parts Hires New Director of Friction Category

on

TIA Reorganizes Leadership Team

on

Hamaton Promotes Vice President of North American Subsidiary

on

Michael Graber Appointed President & CEO of Toyo Tire USA
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: Replacing Rubber, Snap-In TPMS Valves During Tire Service

TPMS: The Costly TPMS Mistake You Don’t Want to Make

Business Operations: Cultivating a Company Culture in Your Tire Business

Business Operations: Tire Industry Labor Shortage: Improve This to Keep Employees

Commercial Tires: Toyo Tires Introduces Heavy-Duty M325 Tire

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Giti Tire (USA) Inc.

Giti Tire (USA) Inc.
Contact: Ruby VizcainoPhone: (866) 488-4737
10404 Sixth St., Rancho Cucamonga CA 91730
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

People

Michael Graber Appointed President & CEO of Toyo Tire USA

People

Hamaton Promotes Vice President of North American Subsidiary

People

Sullivan Tire Company Names New President, CEO
Andy-Chalofsky-Simple-Tire Andy-Chalofsky-Simple-Tire

People

Chalofsky Leaves Simple Tire, Karthik Iyer Adds CEO Duties
Connect
Tire Review Magazine