News/Radar Tires
October 7, 2019

Wholesale Wheel & Tire Piloting Breast Cancer Research Program from Omni United/Radar Tires

Yaser Saghir, president of Wholesale Tire & Wheel will be piloting a new partner program from Omni United/Radar Tires to support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

The program, which involves 10 Wholesale Tire & Wheels Radar retailers, kicked off recently in the greater Phoenix, Arizona area.

Customers who visit the locations will be greeted by retail associates dressed in bright pink shirts and waiting rooms decorated in pink balloons. Retail associates will be handing out pink ribbons, bracelets and BCRF brochures to further support the cause.

Since 2011, when Omni United first launched its first “Mobilizing Hope,” its corporate alliance program with The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, the campaign has raised and donated over $1.15 million, Radar Tires says.