April 15, 2019

Omni United Utilizes Dual Sidewall Design for Radar Renegade RT+

Radar Renegde RT+

Omni United’s Radar Renegade R/T+ is an all-season/rugged terrain tires that features a dual sidewall design: one that’s outlaw-themed and the other that’s the functional mud-penetrating dagger side.

It has computer optimized tread blocks with lateral grooves and angled sipes that deliver all-terrain traction. Its 3-ply casing adds increased stability and resistance to punctures.

Sizes available by May 2019 include 18-24 in. rim diameters. The tires come in C, D, E and F load ratings with a Q speed rating.

