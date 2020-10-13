While many trade shows have been canceled or postponed due to COVID-19, the AAPEX Show isn’t following suit. In fact, it’s gone virtual, and is using this remote opportunity to shift its focus to you: shop owners and their staff.

On this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, we get a feel for what the Virtual AAPEX Experience will be like. Vic Tarasik, founder of Shop Owner Coach who also serves on the AAPEX Show Committee, delves into the technical and management training that’s available to shops for free, the product demos you’ll see and the advantages to sharing the AAPEX experience on a virtual platform.

Listen here or subscribe to “What’s Treading with Tire Review” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play and Spreaker.