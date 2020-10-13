Connect with us
Whats Treading -AAPEX - Sponsored 1400x700

Podcasts

AAPEX Virtual Experience: What to Expect

The AAPEX Show is using this remote opportunity to shift its focus to you: shop owners and their staff.

Advertisement
Madeleine Winer

on

While many trade shows have been canceled or postponed due to COVID-19, the AAPEX Show isn’t following suit. In fact, it’s gone virtual, and is using this remote opportunity to shift its focus to you: shop owners and their staff.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

On this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, we get a feel for what the Virtual AAPEX Experience will be like. Vic Tarasik, founder of Shop Owner Coach who also serves on the AAPEX Show Committee, delves into the technical and management training that’s available to shops for free, the product demos you’ll see and the advantages to sharing the AAPEX experience on a virtual platform.

Listen here or subscribe to “What’s Treading with Tire Review” on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle Play and Spreaker.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Podcasts: Apollo Tyres: Strategy of ‘Entrenchment’ for U.S. Market

Podcasts: Top Shops: What We’ve Learned from COVID-19

Podcasts: Michelin VP of Sales: Signs of Recovery Taking Shape

Podcasts: Podcast: Tire Sell-Out Trends During the Coronavirus & into the Future with GfK

Advertisement

on

AAPEX Virtual Experience: What to Expect

on

How the Virtual AAPEX Experience Will Lead to Success

on

ATD: COVID-19 is Shaping the Tire Supply Chain of the Future

on

Listen: Hankook's New All-Weather Tire & COVID-19 Effects
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Products: Meyle Releases ABS Sensor Kit for Targeted Replacement

Products: Autel Releases ADASCAL2 Expansion Pack

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Trident Industrial Tires & Tracks LLP

Trident Industrial Tires & Tracks LLP
Contact: Suprit ShahPhone: +91-207-119-9119Phone: +91-207-119-9119Fax: +91-207-119-9199
S 70/a Rashmi Industrial Estate, Pune 411040
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Podcasts

What’s Treading, Ep. 8: Tirescanner and Tire E-Commerce
Whats Treading Tire Review Communicating with Customers Whats Treading Tire Review Communicating with Customers

Podcasts

What’s Treading, Ep. 9: Communicating with Customers
Whats Treading Alpio Barbara Top Shop 2019 Whats Treading Alpio Barbara Top Shop 2019

Podcasts

What’s Treading, Ep. 7: 2019 Top Shop Winner on Tech, the Tire Industry and Advice
Whats Treading 1400x700 Whats Treading 1400x700

Podcasts

What’s Treading, Ep. 10: Tire Industry Economics & COVID-19
Connect