Wegmann Automotive Gets GM Excellence Award

Wegmann Automotive USA Inc. recently received the General Motors’ 2019 Supplier Quality Excellence Award.
General Motors began presenting this award seven years ago to its top-performing manufacturers and Wegmann Automotive has received the award all seven years.
Manufacturers are evaluated on more than 12 criteria including the timely delivery of high-quality products, smooth production processes and innovative strength. Eligible candidates must also have quality systems in accordance with standards such as IS0/TS16949 in place.