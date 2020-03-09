Wegmann Automotive , located just 30 miles south of Nashville, Tennessee, donated $10,000 to the Middle Tennessee Disaster Relief Fund; and Hankook Tire America Corp. recently donated $15,000 to the American Red Cross following tornados Mar. 3 that left more than two dozen people dead and devastation across middle Tennessee.

With 165 mph winds, the overnight storm injured scores of people and damaged or destroyed homes, businesses, schools and churches across four counties, according to USA Today.

The “Nashville Strong” movement arose, and the community started raising money, items, and donating their time to rebuild what was lost, Wegmann automotive said.

“The people of Nashville, Middle Tennessee and some of our employees are hurting in the aftermath of this devastating tornado. We want to do our part to help those immediately who are in need,” said Soo ll Lee, president of Hankook Tire America Corp. “We want to do our part to help those who are in need and giving to the American Red Cross enables us to help those hurting as well as the community that we love.”

“We cannot just watch from afar as our community members struggle to rebuild their homes and provide for their families,” said Jeff Waechter, president and CEO of Wegmann Automotive USA, Inc. “Wegmann Automotive is proud to be a strong business in Middle Tennessee, and we knew immediately that we needed to help”