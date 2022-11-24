fbpx
Vredestein Pinza H_T

Tires

Vredestein Launches New Pinza H/T in US

Madeleine Winer

Vredestein Tires has launched its new Pinza H/T line of tires, a highway all-season tire designed for trucks, SUVs and crossovers. According to Vredestein, The Pinza H/T has unique features that keep the comfort of the driver in mind.

The symmetric tread pattern of the Pinza H/T is molded from an all-season tread compound intended to improve tread wear, the company said. Larger shoulder blocks across the tire help stabilize cornering for more confident handling in vehicles with a higher center of gravity or under heavier loads.

Independent tread blocks are staggered to minimize tread noise while generous pass-through notches help evacuate water into the large circumferential grooves to decrease hydroplaning, Vredestein said. The tread blocks also feature dense siping designed to provide biting edges for grip in slippery or wet conditions.

Vredestein said the Pinza H/T is a durable tire for drivers who put many miles on their vehicles for work or recreation and are looking for maximum tread life. The tire features a 70,000-mile warranty (50,000 miles for LT sizes) and is also backed by a road hazard warranty.

“The Pinza H/T is a perfect example of the efforts of our marketing and R&D teams to create an ideal tire for trucks and SUVs across North America,” said Abhishek Bisht, assistant vice president, Americas. “This new highway terrain tire has been tested in a variety of conditions, over thousands of miles to ensure the end consumer gets optimal performance, comfort and durability from their highway tire.”

The Vredestein Pinza H/T will be available through Vredestein’s network across the US.

