Vredestein Launches New Pinza H/T in US

Vredestein Tires has launched its new Pinza H/T line of tires, a highway all-season tire designed for trucks, SUVs and crossovers. According to Vredestein, The Pinza H/T has unique features that keep the comfort of the driver in mind.

The symmetric tread pattern of the Pinza H/T is molded from an all-season tread compound intended to improve tread wear, the company said. Larger shoulder blocks across the tire help stabilize cornering for more confident handling in vehicles with a higher center of gravity or under heavier loads.

Independent tread blocks are staggered to minimize tread noise while generous pass-through notches help evacuate water into the large circumferential grooves to decrease hydroplaning, Vredestein said. The tread blocks also feature dense siping designed to provide biting edges for grip in slippery or wet conditions.

Vredestein said the Pinza H/T is a durable tire for drivers who put many miles on their vehicles for work or recreation and are looking for maximum tread life. The tire features a 70,000-mile warranty (50,000 miles for LT sizes) and is also backed by a road hazard warranty.