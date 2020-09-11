Vredestein Launches Full Range of New Tires for the U.S.

Vredestein has launched a comprehensive brand offensive backed by a full range of new tire lines explicitly designed for and developed in North America.

The company says this marks the culmination of a $30 million research-and-development effort. The result, Vredestein says, is a complete line of ultra-high-performance tires for North America’s diverse geography and regional climates, a new high-performance tire line aimed at some of the most popular mainstream vehicle segments in the region, as well as Vredestein’s first-ever dedicated truck and SUV tire.

The company says the new Vredestein lineup, while developed in and for North America, maintains Vredestein’s European identity.

The range of Vredestein passenger tires available now to tire retailers across North America is as follows, as described by Vredestein: