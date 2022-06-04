Connect with us
Vredestein Brand Enters 1000 Miglia With 1955 Porsche

Vredestein Tires is the 1000 Miglia’s official tire partner, and the brand will showcase itself on four participating vehicles this year, including a restored 1955 Porsche 356 Pre-A Speedster entered for the first time by the tire manufacturer’s U.S. operations.

The Speedster will be co-driven by Lara, aka “That Porsche Girl” and its owner, Bernard Moix. Lara is a trained precision driver and SAG/AFTRA member who has doubled for Hollywood actors. Bernard Moix will co-drive with Lara.

Vredestein will showcase itself on a restored 1955 Porsche 356 Pre-A Speedster.

Moix’s 1955 Pre-A Speedster will tackle the 1000 Miglia on Vredestein Sprint Classic tires. The Sprint Classic is a summer tire that combines classic aesthetics with contemporary tire technology to deliver high safety reserves and short braking distances on wet and dry surfaces, the company says.

