Vredestein Brand Enters 1000 Miglia With 1955 Porsche

Vredestein Tires is the 1000 Miglia’s official tire partner, and the brand will showcase itself on four participating vehicles this year, including a restored 1955 Porsche 356 Pre-A Speedster entered for the first time by the tire manufacturer’s U.S. operations.

Click Here to Read More

The Speedster will be co-driven by Lara, aka “That Porsche Girl” and its owner, Bernard Moix. Lara is a trained precision driver and SAG/AFTRA member who has doubled for Hollywood actors. Bernard Moix will co-drive with Lara.

Vredestein will showcase itself on a restored 1955 Porsche 356 Pre-A Speedster.

Moix’s 1955 Pre-A Speedster will tackle the 1000 Miglia on Vredestein Sprint Classic tires. The Sprint Classic is a summer tire that combines classic aesthetics with contemporary tire technology to deliver high safety reserves and short braking distances on wet and dry surfaces, the company says.