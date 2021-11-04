Vredstein Pinza AT Debuts at Times Square

Apollo Tyres has unveiled its Vredestein Pinza AT in the for of a billboard in New York’s Times Square. The Vredestein brand was launched across North America in September 2020, the company said. Development of the Vredestein Pinza AT followed the same philosophy that resulted in the lineup of Vredestein passenger tires. Intensive study into pickup and SUV drivers’ habits and requirements have helped Apollo’s global R&D Centers in Europe and Asia to develop and deliver a capable, yet comfortable all-terrain tire that was tested in different climates and weather conditions on three different continents, the company said.

The Vredestein Pinza’s design and performance centers around power, precision, strength and grip given its Italian origins and is engineered to deliver the best of both worlds for pick up trucks and SUV drivers, the company said. The Pinza AT has an aggressive design and quiet on-road performance in all weather conditions while also delivering durability to venture off road, Apollo said.

Apollo defines the key attributes of the tire as:

Available in both metric and LT variants

‘Silent Groove’ and multi-pitch technology means quieter operation than competing all-terrain tires

Stone ejectors and 3-ply triplex casing for enhanced durability and protection against external damage

Jagged edge shoulder design delivers rugged aesthetics and full capability in mud, sand, and snow

Interlocking sipe design provides tread stability

Severe snowflake marking means the Vredestein Pinza AT is ready for all winter driving scenarios

47 sizes at launch, including 22 Light Truck sizes

15 additional sizes planned for Phase 2 of product rollout

The Vredestein Pinza AT comes with a 70,000-mile warranty for the P-type and a 50,000-mile warranty for the Light Truck variant, the company said.