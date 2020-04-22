Aimed at giving drivers options for whatever weather they face, Vredestein launched its first UHP all-season tire built for the North American market: the Vredestein Hypertrac.

The tire, available to order in 38 sizes, kicks off Vredestein’s portfolio growth in the North American market for 2020, as the tiremaker promises to release a new product every three months. Abhishek Bisht, global head of new markets and channels for Apollo Tyres Ltd., Vredestein’s parent company, said the company set out to create a tire with superior wet performance capabilities in line with market trends and preferences of today’s consumers.

“Today’s vehicle owners place a higher premium on versatile performance than ever before and are looking for supreme confidence across a wide range of road surfaces, conditions and climates,” Bisht said.

According to Vredestein data, the 17-in.-plus segment in the replacement market – and in W, Y, Z, V and H speed ratings—represents 51% of the replacement market.

With this in mind, the company considered the climate diversity in North America, setting its sights on creating a tire with strong wet performance, since a large part of the continent sees precipitation throughout the year. Bisht said several iterations of the tire were tested across different parts of the U.S. as well as in Finland to expose the tread to the elements.