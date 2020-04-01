Connect with us

News

Apollo Vredestein Introduces New Winter Tire Program

on

Apollo Vredestein says it has introduced its latest winter campaign focused on maximizing dealer profitability, adding that the line-up of performance, standard and studded winter tires offers dealers profit margins of up to 50% if dealers sign up for the program within the timeline.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The company says the program starts with a minimum order of two containers, with steeper incentives for larger order quantities.

The company’s current winter range is in its seventh generation. For premium vehicles, the Wintrac Pro is available. For icier conditions, the Wintrac Ice has studs inserted to maximize grip in slick conditions; for consumers wanting a standard performance winter tire, the Snowtrac 5 offers winter capabilities for everyday winter driving conditions, the company says.

Vredestein adds its winter range spans over 200 sizes, and 20% of the range is 20-in. and above, with the addition of 16 new sizes in the over-20-in. segment coming in 2020.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Apollo Vredestein Introduces New Winter Tire Program

on

Alliance Tire Americas Extends Galaxy Solid Tires Warranty

on

GRI Remains in Production Despite COVID-19

on

Maxxis Updates Victra VR-1, RC-1 Tire Compounds
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

TPMS: Schrader TPMS Solutions Introduces EZ-Sensor GO

Featured: Ford TPMS Service Tips

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

Business Operations: Want to Win the Google Game? Be ‘Human’

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Tunerkey.com

Tunerkey.com
Contact: Amy WorthingtonPhone: 918-835-2280Fax: 918-835-1197
5920 E Admiral Pl., Tulsa OK 74115
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect