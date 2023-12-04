 Apollo Tyres Reveals the Vredestein Ultrac Pro

Tires

Apollo Tyres Reveals the Vredestein Ultrac Pro

The Vredestein UHP summer tire will be the first new product in the category since 2012 for Apollo.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Apollo-Vredestein

Apollo Tyres will launch a new Vredestein ultra-high-performance summer tire next spring, its first all-new product in the category since 2012. The Vredestein Ultrac Pro is currently undergoing its final phase of real-world testing, and will be offered in a wide range of sizes suitable for 18- to 24-in. rims to ensure compatibility with a broad spectrum of sports cars, supercars and high-performance saloons, hatchbacks and SUVs, Apollo said.

The last entirely new Vredestein ultra-high-performance summer tire to be launched was the Ultrac Vorti. Apollo said the Ultrac Pro debuts a new structure, tread design and new materials, and represents a significant step forward from the current Ultrac Vorti+ family of tires.

The launch of the Vredestein Ultrac Pro will mark 25 years of close collaboration with Italdesign/Giugiaro, according to Apollo. The design and engineering firm was responsible for the sidewall design of an all-new Vredestein tire.

Further details of the Vredestein Ultrac Pro – including test data and available dimensions – will be announced ahead of the official launch in the first quarter of 2024.

