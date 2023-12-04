Apollo Tyres Reveals the Vredestein Ultrac Pro

Apollo Tyres will launch a new Vredestein ultra-high-performance summer tire next spring, its first all-new product in the category since 2012. The Vredestein Ultrac Pro is currently undergoing its final phase of real-world testing, and will be offered in a wide range of sizes suitable for 18- to 24-in. rims to ensure compatibility with a broad spectrum of sports cars, supercars and high-performance saloons, hatchbacks and SUVs, Apollo said.

The last entirely new Vredestein ultra-high-performance summer tire to be launched was the Ultrac Vorti. Apollo said the Ultrac Pro debuts a new structure, tread design and new materials, and represents a significant step forward from the current Ultrac Vorti+ family of tires.

The launch of the Vredestein Ultrac Pro will mark 25 years of close collaboration with Italdesign/Giugiaro, according to Apollo. The design and engineering firm was responsible for the sidewall design of an all-new Vredestein tire.

Further details of the Vredestein Ultrac Pro – including test data and available dimensions – will be announced ahead of the official launch in the first quarter of 2024.