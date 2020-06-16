Vredestein Launches Latest Winter Tire, Wintrac

Click Here to Read More

The company says the new tire is more suitable for current North American winters, as it will have improved performance in all types of wet conditions while continuing to drive well on snow.

Vredestein says the Wintrac benefits from a new structure and new materials. The improved tread design includes a dedicated V-groove structure with a guaranteed through-hole, and shoulder blocks containing patented “adaptive” 3-D sipes, extending the total sipe length and ensuring winter performance throughout the lifetime of the tire. An interlocking mechanism in the shoulder blocks provides additional stability and considerably enhances dry and wet handling performance, the company says.

The new model has an improved performance over its predecessor, Vredestein says, including 10% better water evacuation (less aquaplaning), 5% more sipe length and 5% more rubber in contact with the road. The company says the blend of polymers and resin particles in the next-generation high-density silica compound – combined with an oval-shaped footprint for even pressure distribution – enables equal wear and better performance. These features allow the tire to provide 20% greater lifespan mileage, with even better performance than the latest Snowtrac 5, Vredestein says.

The first phase of the production has started in both of Apollo Vredestein’s European plants: the new tire will initially be available in 27 sizes in 15 and 16 in., one of which has already been homologated by an original equipment manufacturer (for the VW Golf 8, in Europe). A second phase with additional sizes will follow during 2021.