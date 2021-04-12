Pete’s Road Services Adds Vipal Machinery Equipment

Vipal Machinery, part of Vipal Rubber , arrived in the U.S. in the second half of 2020, and, since then, the company says retreaders have acquired machinery from its portfolio.

Pete’s Road Services has just added a second machine from the brand at its Corona facility in California, this time a VOC 760 Cargo extruder.

In September of last year, the same company acquired a VR01 Smart Duo buffer from Vipal, which removes the old-worn tread from the tire in the buffing process in a very agile and precise manner.