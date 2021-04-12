Connect with us
Pete’s Road Services Adds Vipal Machinery Equipment

Pete’s Road Services has just added a second machine from the brand at its Corona facility in California, this time a VOC 760 Cargo extruder.
Tire Review Staff

Vipal Machinery, part of Vipal Rubber, arrived in the U.S. in the second half of 2020, and, since then, the company says retreaders have acquired machinery from its portfolio.

In September of last year, the same company acquired a VR01 Smart Duo buffer from Vipal, which removes the old-worn tread from the tire in the buffing process in a very agile and precise manner.

