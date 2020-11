Vipal Rubber is introducing its VT850 tread, developed for heavy-duty work vehicles such as motor graders, wood grabber loaders, and vehicles that require traction to operate off-road, to the U.S. market.

This new product was created with a design that allows excellent traction power and self-cleaning of the tread, the company says.

The VT850 tread has the M + S marking as well as a wear indicator, which indicates the exact moment it should be retreaded, the company says.